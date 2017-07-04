Canada to apologise, pay former Gitmo prisoner Omar Khadr

The Canadian government is going to apologise and give millions to a former Guantanamo Bay prisoner who pleaded guilty to killing a US soldier in Afghanistan.

An official familiar with the deal says Omar Khadr will receive USD 10.5 million Canadian (US USD 8 million). The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the deal publicly before the announcement.

The government and Khadr's lawyers negotiated the deal last month.

Khadr was 15 when he was captured by US troops following a firefight at a suspected al-Qaida compound in Afghanistan that resulted in the death of an American special forces medic, US Army Sgt. First Class Christopher Speer.

Khadr pleaded guilty in 2010 and returned to Canada two years later. He spent 10 years in Guantanamo Bay.

