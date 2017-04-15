Buses evacuate hundreds from four besieged Syria towns

Hundreds of civilians and fighters who have been under crippling siege for more than two years left four Syrian towns in fleets of buses today under a delayed evacuation deal.

Men, women and children packed onto buses leaving government-controlled Fuaa and Kafraya and rebel-held Madaya and Zabadani, with many expressing despair at not knowing when they might return.

"When I first went onto the bus, I broke down from sadness, I fell on the ground and they had to help me," said Fuaa resident Abu Hussein.

"I just couldn't bear it."

The deal to evacuate the towns is the latest in a string of such agreements through Syria's six-year civil war.

They have been touted by the government as the best way to end the fighting but rebels say they are forced out by siege and bombardment.

Critics say deals are permanently changing the ethnic and religious map, but in an exclusive interview with

