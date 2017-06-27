British PM May tells Scotland: take your demand for independence vote off the table

British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon should take a demand for a second independence referendum off the table.

"What I think Nicola Sturgeon should be saying today is that she's going to completely take off the table the question of Indy Ref 2, a second independence referendum in Scotland," May told Sky.

"I think that was the clear message from the general election and I think now is the time for the United Kingdom to be pulling together, not being driven apart," May said.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)