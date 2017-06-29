British government will consider options if Northern Ireland talks fail

The British government will consider its options if Northern Irish politicians are unable to restore the British province's power-sharing executive by a deadline set for later on Thursday, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said.

"If, despite our collective efforts, it proves impossible to re-establish the executive we will need to consider the options to ensure Northern Ireland has the political stability that it needs," a spokesman told reporters, declining to outline those options.

The spokesman also said that 137 high-rise buildings had failed safety tests after a devastating fire killed at least 80 people in an apartment block in west London.

