Britain says Syria's Assad 'put on notice' by U.S. strike

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has been "put on notice" by the U.S. air strike over a deadly toxic gas attack, Britain's U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said on Friday, describing it as a "proportionate response to unspeakable acts."

"Without Russia's seven vetoes in the Security Council, defying the views of other members of this council, Assad would not have faced sanctions and justice," Rycroft told the 15-member council.

