BRIEF-French far-left presidential candidate Melenchon ahead of Fillon for first time-poll

* French far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon is seen beating conservative Francois Fillon to third place in the first round of the April-May presidential election, according to a poll by Kantar Sofres for Figaro-LCI-RTL published on Sunday.

* This is the first poll to put Melenchon ahead of Fillon in the election cycle. Melenchon had gained six percentage points since mid-March to 18 percent, newspaper Le Figaro said, while Fillon was stable at 17 percent.

* Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are seen leading the first round of the presidential election, each with 24 percent, down 2 percentage points each since mid-March.

* Socialist Party candidate Benoit Hamon was down 2 percent to 9 percent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

