BRICS Summit: Nations need to oppose protectionism, says Chinese President Xi Jinping

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in BRICS Summit 2017, suggests to rebalance globalisation and oppose protectionism for the growth of a nation.

Countries need to work closely to build an open world economy and not to lose sight of growing risks and downward pressure on the economy, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi told leaders from the BRICS states and other developing countries meeting in the southeastern Chinese city of Xiamen that countries needed to oppose protectionism and rebalance globalisation to make it more sustainable.