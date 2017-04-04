Brazil court postpones case that could unseat Temer

Brazil's top electoral court postponed on Tuesday for five working days a landmark case on illegal campaign funding that could remove President Michel Temer less than a year after he took over from impeached leftist Dilma Rousseff.

The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) agreed with a request from Rousseff's defense team for more time to study a 1,086-page report calling for the annulment of the 2014 election won by Rousseff and her running mate Temer.

