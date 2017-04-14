Essel Group 90 years
Bombs cant kill bad ideology, in fact they help them to spread: Twitter reacts to US bombing Afghanistan

alt DNA Web Team | Fri, 14 Apr 2017-07:45am , Mumbai , DNA webdesk

However, some people on Twitter praised the move

There were mixed reactions on Twitter after the United states dropped what it says was the mother of all bombs in Afghanistan. The target, the US said, was a series of caves reportedly used by Islamic state militants.

While many were critical of the human rights violations, others were full of praise for the tough stance taken by the US.

The Nangarhar province borders with Pakistan. According to the report, a GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, nicknamed MOAB and also known as the "mother of all bombs" is a 21,600-pound, GPS-guided munition that is America's most powerful non-nuclear bomb. This is the first time a MOAB has been used in the battlefield, according to the US officials. This munition was developed during the Iraq War.

