Bombs cant kill bad ideology, in fact they help them to spread: Twitter reacts to US bombing Afghanistan

However, some people on Twitter praised the move

There were mixed reactions on Twitter after the United states dropped what it says was the mother of all bombs in Afghanistan. The target, the US said, was a series of caves reportedly used by Islamic state militants.

While many were critical of the human rights violations, others were full of praise for the tough stance taken by the US.

So the US has now bombed #Syria and #Afghanistan and also openly threatened #NorthKorea with a nuclear strike... Wtf, this ain't 'mercan pic.twitter.com/RfE1hUbwZI — Haunted Starparts (@Miamikomancy) April 14, 2017

The MOAB is a tool intended to exterminate. It should never be used in war & violates human rights law. #MOAB #Afghanistan — Arjun Sethi (@arjunsethi81) April 13, 2017

Bombs cant kill bad ideology, infact they help them to spread #Afghanistan — faiyaz,, (@Ha_bolna) April 13, 2017

With #Afghanistan as the poorest country in Asia, that $314 million bomb could have fed every Afghan for a week. pic.twitter.com/Yi1YjH4b6p — Babur (@Bagh_eBabur) April 13, 2017

Trump may not be in office by the end of this year, but he is ensuring that America will be at war for the next 100 years #Afghanistan #MOAB — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) April 13, 2017

Funny how the US can drop $314million bombs on tunnels, I thought they couldn't afford basic public healthcare #MOAB #Afghanistan — David Bergström (@Davisx3m) April 13, 2017

In case you were wondering what would happen to civilians around the area #MOAB #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/xuNyn0nMl9 — khadz (@sweetkhadz) April 13, 2017

The Nangarhar province borders with Pakistan. According to the report, a GBU-43/B Massive Ordnance Air Blast Bomb, nicknamed MOAB and also known as the "mother of all bombs" is a 21,600-pound, GPS-guided munition that is America's most powerful non-nuclear bomb. This is the first time a MOAB has been used in the battlefield, according to the US officials. This munition was developed during the Iraq War.