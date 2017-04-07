Bolivia seeks Friday Security Council talks on U.S. Syria strike

Bolivia has requested the U.N. Security Council hold closed-door consultations on Friday about the U.S. cruise missile strikes on Syria, a senior Security Council diplomat said.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched this week, saying he acted in America's "vital national security interest" against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)