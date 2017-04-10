Boko Haram kills eight, abducts women in NE Nigeria: sources

Boko Haram jihadists have killed eight loggers near the northeast Nigerian city of Maiduguri, vigilantes and residents told AFP.

The Islamist gunmen on Saturday stopped nine loggers in a pickup truck near Kayamla village, 10 kilometres from the city, murdering eight while one managed to escape.

"The gunmen stopped the van and rounded up the men. They slaughtered eight of them and burnt their bodies," vigilante Babakura Kolo told

