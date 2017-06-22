Blast damages wall next to NATO military area in Turkey - media

An explosion damaged a wall next to a NATO military area in Turkey's western coastal city of Izmir on Thursday, Turkish media reported, but there were no reports of casualties.

State-run Anadolu news agency said the blast occurred around 7.50 am (0450 GMT) in the Aegean city's central Konak district and it reported an eyewitness as saying it happened right after a military vehicle had passed the area.

The explosion destroyed part of a wall between the cemetery and the military area and shattered windows in nearby buildings, the agency said.

Police sealed off the area while they investigated the cause of the blast, according to broadcaster CNN Turk.

Kurdish, Islamist and leftist militants have all carried out bomb attacks in NATO-member Turkey in the past.

