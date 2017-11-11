Bangladesh: Mob torches Hindu village after FB post 'defaming' Prophet goes viral

An angry mob turned violent and set fire to a Hindu village in Bangladesh on Friday. The attack was in response to a Facebook post, the Dhaka Tribune reported. Soon after, police opened fire resulting in one person’s death.

The mob set fire to at least 30 homes before the police arrived. According to the report, the response was after a Facebook post, allegedly by one of the villagers (who now lives elsewhere), defamed Prophet Mohammad.

At one point, police fired tear gas shells and rubber bullets to control the situation.

Six people with bullet injuries were admitted to Rangpur Medical College Hospital. Amogn them, a youth named Hamidul Islam succumbed to his injuries later.

The angry mob later blocked the Rangpur-Dinajpur highway to protest against the police attack, halting the vehicular moment for about four hours in the afternoon.