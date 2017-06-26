Bangladesh marks Eid al-Fitr @ 6/26/2017 6:33:26 PM

People in Bangladesh celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr, the biggest religious festival of the Muslims, across the country on Monday.

A Eid-ul-Fitr congregation was held at the Jatiya Eidgah in the capital at 8:30 a.m.

The Daily Star said President Abdul Hamid offered Eid-ul-Fitr prayers along with hundreds of devotees from all walks of life at the National Eidgah.

The biggest congregation was held at the Sholakia Eidgah field in Kishoreganj.

Reportedly, on the day of Eid, the national flag is hoisted at the top of public and private buildings in the country.

Meanwhile, President Abdul Hamid, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia have issued separate messages greeting people on the occasion, reports The Daily Star.

The President, in his message, said that after a month-long fast, Eid-ul-Fitr brings messages of pure joy and pleasure for mankind. "Eid builds the ties of harmony, amity and unity among people of all classes and professions."

He hoped that the teachings of Eid-ul-Fitr will inspire all in building a prosperous Bangladesh.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in her message said, "Eid teaches us about peace, sympathy and brotherhood."

Meanwhile, law enforcing agencies including the police and Rapid Action Battalion remained on guard to ensure peaceful Eid congregations.

