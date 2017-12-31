Trending#

Australian submarine lost during World War I discovered in Pacific Ocean

(Australian submarine HMAS AE1)


A handout photo received on December 21, 2017, from the Royal Australian Navy shows the wreckage of Australian submarine HMAS AE1 located in waters off the Duke of York Island group in Papua New Guinea.  , AFP



   

   

   
   

    





   


 
  
   
   

  
Australia's oldest maritime mystery solved. Nation's first submarine that vanished 103 years ago during World War I was discovered.

 
The Australian Navy Submarine was found in the Pacific ocean around Papua New Guinea.

 
The submarine HMAS AE1 was discovered near the Duke of York Islands off Papua New Guinea roughly 1,000 feet beneath the ocean's surface.

 
Australian first submarine went missing on on September 14, 1914 along with all 35 35 Australian and New Zealander crewmembers aboard.

 
Researchers used aerial drones and a multi-beam echo sounder to scan the seafloor. The ship was first discovered by a search vessel named "Furgro Equator," and a small service to commemorate those who lost their lives was conducted on the ship, 'Live Science' reported.

 
Dozens of ships were lost in the waters of Oceania in World War II's Pacific Theater, but only a handful, such as Germany's SMS Planet, were sunk during World War I. 

 
(With Inputs from PTI)

 
 

    
   
