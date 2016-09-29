At least three hurt in shooting at South Carolina school, suspect nabbed

The suspect has been caught. The shooting happened at Townville Elementary School, located near the Georgia state line

At least three children were hurt in a shooting on Wednesday at an elementary school in Anderson County, South Carolina, and a suspect was believed to be in custody, the Greenville News said.

The shooting at Townville Elementary School, located near the Georgia state line, was reported just after 2 p.m., the newspaper said. The incident drew a large police response and prompted an evacuation of the school, located 100 miles (160 km) northeast of Atlanta, the paper said.

Reuters could not immediately reach the Anderson County Sheriff's Office for comment.