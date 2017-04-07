Assad may have to step down after chemical attack, hints Trump

US President Donald Trump today suggested that Syrian President Bashar Assad may have to leave power after the suspected chemical attack in the country killed over 80 people.

"I think what happened in Syria is a disgrace to humanity, and he is there, and I guess he is running things, so I guess something should happen," Trump told reporters abroad Air Force One travelling with him from Washington to Mar-a-Lago in Florida for his two day summit with the Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"What Assad did is terrible. What happened in Syria is truly one of the egregious crimes and it shouldn't have happened. And it shouldn't be allow to happen," Trump said.

He was responding to questions on the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime and the future of the Syrian president.

"I don't want to say what I am going to be doing with respect to Syria," Trump said when pressed on what specific steps he might take.

At least 86 civilians, including 20 children, died in a suspected chemical attack in the rebel-held Syrian town of Khan Sheikhun in Idlib province in the northwest.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)