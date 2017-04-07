Asked about US Syria action, UN chief says worried about accountability

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday his main concern was to ensure accountability for the deadly toxic gas attack in Syria, when asked if he was worried about possible U.S. action in Syria.

"My main concern now is to make sure that there's real accountability in relation to what happened," Guterres told reporters. He said he would not comment on "things that have not yet happened."

