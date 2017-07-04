Essel Group 90 years
Argentina bans Brazil's Odebrecht from new projects for 12 months

Tue, 4 Jul 2017-03:25am , Reuters

Argentina's government has banned Brazilian builder Odebrecht SA from bidding on public works projects for 12 months, a spokesman for the interior ministry said on Monday.

The company, which admitted in a settlement with U.S. and Brazilian prosecutors to paying bribes in 12 countries including Argentina, can continue to operate current projects, the ministry spokesman said in a telephone interview.

An Odebrecht spokesman said the company had not formally been notified of the suspension and was preparing a press statement.

