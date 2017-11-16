War on drugs takes bizarre turn as undercover cops in Detroit end up in a brawl

A lack of communication saw the cops end up fighting one another instead of criminals!

America’s war on drugs took a bizarre turn recently when two set of cops from different precincts in Detriot got into a turf war on an east side neighbourhood.

The Detroit Police Department has said it will launch an internal investigation. The area called Andover on the east side is a well-known area for drug activity and one resident told Fox 2 Detriot that there was a problem in the neighbourhood for years.

On November 9, two special ops officers from the 12th precinct were posing as drug dealers, waiting to arrest potential buyers and seize their vehicles. However, instead of customers a special ops team from the 11th precinct showed up and asked their fellow officers to surrender.

Sources told Fox 2, that things got very heated up and guns were drawn and punches were thrown. The department’s top cops have been notified about the gaffe and the concerned officers are under investigation.

Detroit Police Chief James Craig called it one of the ‘most embarrassing things he had seen in the department’. He added: “It appears that this supervisor did not have control of the situation,” Craig said. “And had a tendency to get the officers from the 12th Precinct excited to the point we have this very embarrassing situation.”