All options are on the table, says White House on North Korea

North Korea launched its second ICBM on Friday, which happens to be its 14th missile test this year.

The White House has said that "all options are on the table" as far as tackling the North Korea issue is concerned, CNN reports.

"All options are on the table," White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told the media at a press briefing here, adding, "President Donald Trump will not broadcast his decisions."

Earlier, Trump had said that his administration would "handle" the threat posed by North Korea's latest launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, the Washington Times reported.

"We'll handle North Korea. It will be handled. We will handle everything," Trump told the media at a Cabinet meeting in the White House, where he introduced the new chief of staff.

Trump added that his administration has "inherited" a series of foreign-policy challenges, including North Korea and the Middle East.

Meanwhile, John F. Kelly was sworn-in as Trump's new chief of staff, and was primarily given the responsibility of initiating his stalled legislative agenda.

Trump further said that his administration has "done very well," taking note of the stock market, unemployment and business confidence.

Kelly took over for Reince Priebus, who was ousted from the job after only six months on Friday.

Also, Trump has removed Anthony Scaramucci, the Communications Director, at Kelly's request. Trump has relieved him just days after he reportedly launched a verbal tirade against other senior members of the President's senior staff.

For the uninitiated, Scaramucci's abrupt removal has come just ten days after the wealthy New York financier was brought on to the West Wing staff.