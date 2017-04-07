Air strikes hit Syrian town where gas attack took place - witness, Observatory

Air strikes on Friday hit the Syrian town of Khan Sheikhoun, where a chemical attack killed scores of people this week, a witness in the rebel-held area and a war monitoring group said.

The United States fired dozens of missiles on Friday at a Syrian airbase from which it said the chemical attack was launched. Washington has blamed the Khan Sheikhoun attack on Syrian government forces.

The Syrian government strongly denies responsibility.

