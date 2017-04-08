A 'proud' Trump lauds grandchildren's performance for Chinese president

Proud of his grandchildren for their performance in honour of Chinese President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan's official visit to the United States, President Donald Trump, unable to contain his excitement, shared the same on Twitter.

Trump retweeted his daughter Ivanka Trumps? tweet wherein she had posted a video of her children, Arabella and Joseph, performing in front of Xi Jinping.

In the video, Arabella can be seen reciting Chinese poetry, with Ivanka, Trump and Xi admiring the little girl?s talent.

Ivanks wrote, ?Very proud of Arabella and Joseph for their performance in honor of President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan's official visit to the US!?

Very proud of Arabella and Joseph for their performance in honor of President Xi Jinping and Madame Peng Liyuan's official visit to the US! pic.twitter.com/fu3RIh26UO — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) April 7, 2017

President Xi Jinping is on a two-day visit to the U.S.A. on 6-7 April for his first meeting Trump.

Both the leaders are in Florida for their first series of face-to-face meetings, where talks on complex issues will take place.

The trade relationship between the two countries and the rising threat of North Korea's nuclear program will be at the top of the agenda.

Hours before meeting each other, Trump predicted aboard Air Force One that 'China will be stepping up' to help the US put a stop to North Korea's nuclear program.

Trump also pressed forward with his rhetoric that the US has been "treated unfairly" on the trade front.

The U.S. Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, was the first in the Trump's administration to greet Xi on his arrival.

Trump landed about an hour later and greeted Xi at Mar-a-Lago.

According to the reports, both the leaders will spend some private time together before sitting down for dinner in the estate's formal dining room.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)