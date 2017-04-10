4 bodies recovered from British Columbia snow slide

Four bodies have been recovered from the site of a snow slide in the mountains north of Vancouver.

Martin Colwell, a search manager with Lions Bay Search and Rescue, said yesterday the four were among a group of five hikers who vanished Saturday afternoon.

The search continues for the fifth person.

He says it appeared the group was walking on a cornice when it fell from under them and swept them down the mountain side.

The group was hiking with a sixth person on Mount Harvey Saturday when he fell behind.

Police say when the man made it to the summit he couldn't find his companions and alerted police.

No information about the identities of those killed will be released until all the family members have been notified.

