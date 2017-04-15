2,000 fire fighters mobilised to put out forest fire in China

Over 2,000 professional fire fighters and volunteers were mobilised today to put out a massive fire in a forest in northeastern China.

The fire broke out in Sanwu Forest in Heilongjiang Province this morning.

Professional fire fighters have entered the forest while the volunteers are on the standby, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The scale of damage is not immediately clear.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

