18-year-old stabbed to death at London warehouse party

A murder investigation has been launched after an 18-year-old man was allegedly stabbed at a warehouse party in London attended by dozens of people.

The victim had been at a party on an industrial estate in Coronation Road, north-west London, where it is thought more than 50 partygoers may have gathered.

The police officers were called shortly after 2.30am to reports of a fight and found the man with stab wounds, The Guardian reported.

He was given first aid and taken to hospital, where he was pronounced dead two hours later.

Another man was treated at the scene for a head injury.

"At this early stage, we believe the victim had attended a party at a warehouse-type venue on a industrial estate in Coronation Road. It?s believed around 40 to 50 people were there, but it may have been more," The Guardian quoted DCI Luke Marks, as ssaying.

?At some point, an altercation began inside and then may have spilled outside, which resulted in the victim being stabbed. Another man was treated at the scene for a head injury and it may be that others were injured too. We would appeal for those people to come forward.?

