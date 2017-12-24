Trending#

10 killed in road accident in Pakistan

At least 10 people, including six children, were killed on Sunday in Pakistan when two buses and a pick-up van collided on a highway in the country's Sindh province, according to a media report.

 
All 10 deceased were passengers of the pick-up van, which was travelling from Larkana to Sehwan in Sindh province, police was quoted as saying by Geo News.The accident took place on the Indus Highway in Sindh province.The deceased were shifted to nearby medical facilities for autopsy, the report said.Drivers of both the buses fled after the accident. The police said the search of the suspects is underway.

 
Road accidents are common in Pakistan. Most of them are caused by careless driving, bad roads and faulty vehicles.On November 9, a total of 27 people were killed and around 60 injured after a speeding bus fell off a bridge in Dhok Pathan area of Talagang.The bus fell from a height of 150 feet, rescue officials said, adding that as many as 69 people were injured in the accident.The bus, which was carrying nearly a hundred passengers, was on its way to Lahore s Raiwind from Kohat, said rescue officials.On October 7, fourteen people died and 30 were injured when a passenger bus collided with a van in the Dasht area of Mastung district, they said.

 
 

    
   
