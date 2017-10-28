IN PICS: US President Donald Trump calebrates Halloween with children inside The White House

US President Donald Trump had fun interacting with a group of children of the White House reporters whom he hosted at the Oval Office ahead of his first Halloween Party as the US president.

As he handed out candies to the children, who were all dressed up for the Halloween, Trump did not forget to crack jokes on the media.

"I cannot believe the media produced such beautiful children," he remarked, evoking laughter. "How the media did this, I don't know," Trump said, as he asked the children to come around the Resolute desk for a photograph.

Trump, who has a complicated relationship with the press, also made some light-hearted banters with the children about their parents' profession.

"You gonna grow up to be like your parents? Mmm?" he asked one child, adding: "Don't answer. That can only get me in trouble, that question."

"So, how does the press treat you? I bet you get treated better by the press than anybody in the world," he said.

Trump pointed at the pool of reporters and asked the children, "Do you know who they are? They are the friendly media."

He comforted one young girl, who was clearly a little nervous and crying. "Are you crying? Come here, sweetheart.

You OK, honey?" he said. One of the other kids told Trump, "She's Japanese." Trump responded, "She's Japanese. Beautiful.

I'm going to be in Japan in two weeks."