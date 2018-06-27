In Pics: Thousands gather in NYC to decry US Supreme Court order upholding travel ban

Hundreds of people gathered in New York City's Foley Square on Tuesday evening to decry the Supreme Court decision. Many held banners reading: "No ban No wall No raids NY is for all."

"Just because something is deemed legal does not make it moral or just," activist Linda Sarsour told the crowd, evoking earlier, since discredited Supreme Court rulings that affirmed slavery or Japanese internment camps.

Earlier, The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday handed Donald Trump one of the biggest victories of his presidency, upholding his travel ban targeting several Muslim-majority countries and rejecting the argument that it represented unconstitutional religious discrimination.

The 5-4 ruling, with the conservative justices in the majority and the liberal justices dissenting, ended a fierce fight in the courts over whether the policy amounted to an unlawful Muslim ban, while confirming broad presidential powers over immigration and national security policy.

Trump quickly claimed "profound vindication" after lower courts had blocked his travel ban announced in September, as well as two prior versions, in legal challenges brought by the state of Hawaii and others.

Trump has said the travel ban is needed to protect the United States against attacks by Islamist militants.