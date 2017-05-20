Essel Group 90 years
Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge walks with the flower boys and girls, including Prince George and Princess Charlotte after the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield, west of London, on May 20, 2017.

Image courtesy: Reuters

IN PICS| Socialites and royals grace Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews

Saturday, 20 May 2017

Pippa Middleton, the youngest sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, married former professional racing driver, hedge fund manager, and heir to the honorary Scottish title of Laird of Glen Affric, James Matthews in Englefield, England on Saturday.

The Royal family Catherine Middleton along with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry - was also present to attend the ceremony. The 33-year-old arrived with her father in an open-top vintage car.

The 45-minute ceremony took place just a few miles away from the Middleton estate, where the marquee reception was held. Catherine Middleton was spotted wearing a light pink dress with a deep V-neck and matching fascinator, with her two children, reports CNN. Other guests, who attended the ceremony, included Tennis stalwart Roger Federer and his wife, Mirka.

(With agency inputs)

