'The Defenders' review: The series breathes new life into the franchise

The show has brilliant action choreography (iconic hallway fight including), crackling dialogues and a criminal mastermind at work. What's not to love?

Marvel's much-awaited superhero story is set to be available for streaming on Friday. Here's a look at what you should expect from it.

Premise

The Defenders is a series based on Stan Lee's comic books for Marvel. Daredevil/Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), Luke Cage (Mike Colter), and Danny Rand/Iron Fist (Finn Jones), a quartet of singular heroes comes together for one common goal – to save New York City. These four solitary figures are also burdened with their own personal challenges. But quickly they realise that they just might be stronger when teamed together to fight against a centuries old sinister organisation led by Sigourney Weaver's character Alexandra.

During the course of the show, all the familiar faces from Marvel's small universe on Netflix make appearances. Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson), Stick (Scott Glenn), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Jeri Hogarth (Carrie-Anne Moss), Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor), Misty Knight (Simone Missick) and Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) do their duty of taking the plot forward.

Performances:

Let's get the bad things out first. Marvel suffered their biggest set back when Iron Fist received harsh reactions from fans and critics alike. Finn Jones still doesn't help his case. His billionaire hippie becomes the butt of jokes despite the importance that character's arc demands. Carrying his bland performance becomes the show's Achilles Heel.

Mike Colter and Krysten Ritter fit rather well in the mould of things. Ritter's Jessica is reluctant and acerbic as ever. But it's her bantering scenes with Charlie Cox that hold the potential for fan fiction worth reams of paper. Colter's Cage is trying to be a messiah for Harlem's kids. But unlike his first attempt in a stand alone series, this effort feels half hearted. His is the most run-of-the-mill arc where he has to maintain the work-superhero life balance.

Sigourney Weaver is the MVP of The Defenders. The writers did a great job of penning her and Elodie Yung's evil characters. They are strong women with even stronger motivations. And Weaver's movements define the power she yields. Her measured icy expressions are bone chilling. And her wardrobe on the show is worth stealing.

Cinematographer Matthew J Lloyd deserves a special mention for the lighting of the scenes and some smart screen transitions.

Why watch:

For Sigourney Weaver. The way she breathes life into Alexandra's character, I don't think anybody else was capable of that.

For Charlie Cox's subtle acting. Matthew Murdock's struggle with Catholic guilt and re-engaging with the underbelly of the Big Apple provide fine opportunities for the British actor.

For Mike Colter and Krysten Ritter's ease.

Why avoid:

If your hatred for Finn Jones ruining Iron Fist runs deeper than the Nile towards the Mediterranean, avoid it.

What to do:

Marvel's attempt to bring all the superheroes of Netflix shows together was never going to be the grand affair Joss Whedon created with The Avengers. But these are modest stories that deserve a chance to be told.

Rating: ***