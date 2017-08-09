Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rohan Mehra's girlfriend Kanchi Singh aka Gayu quits the show!

After the likes of Hina Khan, Karan Mehra and Rohan Mehra quit the popular Television daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the latest one to join the bandwagon is Rohan's girlfriend Kanchi Singh. Kanchi, who plays the character of Gayatri or Gayu on the show, has finally decided to part ways with the Star Plus show.

A report on SpotboyE suggests that she wasn't happy with the way her role was shaping up in the show. She also felt that her role was apparently being ignored in order to focus more on the lead couple Mohsin Khan aka Kartik and Shivangi Joshi aka Naira.

Speaking to the web portal, Kanchi shared, "Yes, I have quit the show as I didn’t see a future of my character in it. I was not happy with the way it was progressing." She also added that when she spoke to the makers about her displeasure with her role, they said they can do little about it as they have many plots and sub-plots to look into.

The report also adds that although, she's to shoot her last episode in September, but there are chances that things don't go as per the plans and she may have to shoot her last episode any day now.