Will season 12 be the end? Showrunners talk about 'The Big Bang Theory's future

Though we do not have any official world on when The Big Bang Theory will end, the show's co-creator Chuck Lorre did provide some insight at Television Critics Association's summer press tour.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Lorre feels that they never thought the show will continue for 11 years, let alone what's going to happen after 12.

He said, "We never really figured to be at year 11, let alone what's going to happen after 12. One could easily presume that would be the end of the series, but I'm just amazed we're here."

Executive producer Steve Molaro, who recently stepped back as showrunner to focus on Young Sheldon was more reluctant to address the show's future.

"We look at one episode at a time, that's what we've been doing for the last 10 years and it's gotten us this far," noted Molaro.

Asked whether Season 12 was the end game for the comedy, new CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl, offered a more open-ended approach to the future of the series.

"As long as we can go; 20 years. I hope to have it as long as we can," shared Kahl.

CBS and producers Warner Bros. Television have yet to announce any plans for the show's future.