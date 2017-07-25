While Kapil Sharma slashes his fee, Sunil Grover on the other hand doubles his!

Sunil Grover and Kapil Sharma may have met but there are no plans of reuniting just yet. Instead, Sunil has decided to take advantage of the break and wait and pick the best offer.

Says a source, "Sunil has been getting some really good offers for shows but he's focussing on guest appearances and stage shows." Surprisingly, while Kapil has slashed his fee, Sunil has almost doubled his. "Sunil was previously charging Rs 7-8 lakhs per episode on Kapil's show.

Now, he charges around 13-14 lakhs per apperance." On the other hand, Kapil was supposed to strike a Rs 107 crore deal for his show which went kaput, post their mid-air fallout. The TRPs started dipping and Kapil settled for a much smaller deal with Sony to keep the show in the running for now. How times have changed!