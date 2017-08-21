When Barun Sobti got surprise visitors just before his birthday!

The makers of Tu Hai Mera Sunday surprised Barun Sobti by visiting his Television daily soap sets Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 3 just a day prior to his birthday. Varun Shah, Milind Dhaimade and Barun Sobti's wife were present to give Barun a surprise.

Speaking about the sweet gesture, Barun said, "It was a pleasant surprise to see my director Milind and producer Varun putting in so much efforts to celebrate my birthday all the way here on the sets of my show in such a heavy rain on Sunday. I never expected this could happen a day prior to my birthday. This celebration truly marks the essence of our film Tu Hai Mera Sunday."

Recently the movie poster was out and was loved and appreciated by all.