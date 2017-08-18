WATCH: Tony Award-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda bares it all for street theatre

Being part of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden,' Miranda performed with the host's street theatre group on the crosswalks to promote the LA-leg of his hit musical 'Hamilton.'

There is nothing that Lin-Manuel Miranda cannot do. And he proved that point by making a 'spectacular' debut on James Corden's 'Crosswalk the Musical' section on his late night talk show.

Miranda is in Los Angeles to promote the West Coast production of his Tony Award-winning Broadway musical, Hamilton, that opened on August 16.

The actor-writer-singer-performer-music composer, multi-talented genius, basically took to the Beverly Boulevard with James Corden, both buck naked, to perform to the tunes of 1960's Broadway political musical, Hair.

The car drivers, waiting for the signal to clear, got more than what they bargained for.

"I've never felt so free," says Miranda as they conclude the show.

Take a peek?

Lin-Manuel Miranda will be next seen in Mary Poppins Returns, a sequel to Disney classic, along with Emily Blunt, Meryl Streep, Ben Whishaw, and Colin Firth among others.