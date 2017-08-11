WATCH: SNL's 'Weekend Update' gets FaceTime call from Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony 'The Mooch' Scaramucci, who had whirlwind 11 days long stint with Donald Trump administration as White House communications director, was in the sights of the wags at Saturday Night Live Thursday night as NBC aired its first summer edition of Weekend Update fake news.

A Scaramucci impersonator comedian Bill Hader FaceTimed anchor Michael Che in the midst of the newscast to boast of how the media was missing him.

"I'm like human cocaine," he gloated. "You got a little bump of me, I made you feel excited. But I was out of your system too quick. And now that I'm gone, you're trying to figure out how to score some more Scara-mooch!" "I gotta admit," Che said, "we DID hope that you'd stay around a little longer."

"Me too," Scaramucci-Hader replied. "But the Mooch has no regrets, baby. All I did was sell my company, miss the birth of my child and ruin my entire reputation, all to be king of Idiot Mountain for 11 days. But now the Mooch is loose! "Hey," he asked then "you guys hiring over there?"

The real Scaramucci begins his real-life media tour Sunday with an interview with George Stephanopoulos on ABC's "This Week." He'll follow that up with an appearance Monday on Stephen Colbert's "The Late Show."

(With PTI Inputs)