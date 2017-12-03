WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan explains how ideas are the new cool in 'TED Talks India - Nayi Soch' latest promo

After teasing us with the first promo of TED Talks India - Nayi Soch, Shah Rukh Khan dropped the second promo of his much awaited show. While Shah Rukh had explained in detail who all is the show meant for in the first promo, he gives us another reason to watch out for TED Talks India in the second promo.

The latest promo has Shah Rukh Khan sitting by the pool side and telling us that we all share funny jokes, party pictures, gossip and adult jokes with our friends, we should try and sharing ideas with them too after watching TED Talks. He stresses on the fact that ideas are the new cool and says, "Share karne se pyaar hi nahi, ideas bhi badhte hain." A wonderful thought indeed, because brilliant ideas deserve to be shared!

Once again SRK can be seen in his signature carefree element, spreading the message with his charming smile. He shared the promo on his Twitter account writing, "Don't just spread love, spread ideas too...ideas are the new COOL! #TEDTalksIndiaNayiSoch, Starts 10th Dec, 7pm @StarPlus"

The much awaited show, hosted by Shah Rukh Khan will have noted guests like, Oprah Winfrey, Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Karan Johar and the likes. TED Talks India -Nayi Soch will go on air from December 10, at 7 pm on the channel Star Plus.

Watch the promo right here: