WATCH: Season 3 teaser of 'Mr. Robot' finally shows what Tyrell Wellick was up to!

A cryptic AF first teaser trailer of much awaited season three of Mr. Robot has finally dropped on Saturday (IST). The trailer was unveiled by the showrunners on the official social media handles of the series.

Season 3 will explore each character’s motivations and the disintegration between Elliot and Mr. Robot.

The trailer opens with the recital of the Leonard Cohen song 'Democracy' and viewers get to see the broken America after the hack of 5/9 at the end of season 1.

Then, fans get to see multiple shots of Rami Malek's character, Elliot, touching his mouth, Carly Chaikin crying, and Grace Gummer holding a gun. Elliot is not alone his alter ego, his father, played by Christian Slater, makes an appearance with a panicked look splashed on his face. Angela Moss, played by Portia Doubleday seems to have embraced the darker side. Whiterose, played by BD Wong seems concerned about somebody worse than him around the corner.

This is when we get a brief glimpse of Irving, the new character played by Bobby Cannavale. The official character description for Irving says that he is a used car salesman. But flanked by masked members of The Dark Army says nothing is run of the mill anymore.

The commonalities between Cohen's song and scene go as Tyrell Wellick (Martin Wallstrom) chugs a bottle of vodka to embody his "spiritual thirst," as protestors who are "neither left nor right" scuffle with law-enforcement officials and as tears pour down a surprisingly "sentimental" Darlene's face.

The footage is bleak and intense and it seems that this is going to be the most intense season of the show.

Watch the trailer -

The trailer also announced the premiere date of season 3 of Mr. Robot is October 11.

