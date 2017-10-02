WATCH: Ryan Gosling tells how he saved jazz during 'Saturday Night Live' season kick off

Gosling and his 'La La Land' co-star Emma Stone took a jab at themselves during the hilarious season opener.

The 43rd season of Saturday Night Live, hosted by actor Ryan Gosling, kicked off with a jazzy number.

During his opening monologue, the La La Land actor told the audience that he was thrilled to be there and said, "I haven't been this excited since I saved jazz," a fact, which the self-proclaimed white guy from Canada reiterates.

Later his Oscar-winning co-star Emma Stone also surprised the audience by stepping in and saying, "We saved jazz."

The show's opening featured Alec Baldwin as US President Donald Trump, Kate McKinnon as Jeff Sessions and Aidy Bryant as Sarah Huckabee Sanders, reports E! Online.

The political sketch poked fun at Trump's tweets and his responses to the crisis in Puerto Rico.

Earlier this week the network announced that Chris Redd, Heidi Gardner and Luke Null had signed on as the season 43's new featured players.