WATCH 'Rabba Ve': Barun Sobti makes a COMEBACK with the FIRST music video of IPKKND 3

The first music video of the third season of the show 'Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon' is out...

The makers of the show Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon have released the first music video of the third season of IPKKND and it's more than what we expected. The music video is titled as Rabba Ve.

The hit show of Star Plus Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon is coming back on television and this raises our excitement as this show marks Barun Sobti's comeback on TV after a gap of 5 years.

The third edition of Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon sees Barun in a new avatar. He will be seen playing the anti0hero. The first look of the actor as Advay Singh Raizada is out and is seen sporting a full beard.

The music video, Rabba Ve, displays Barun as an emotional lover and the music is giving us all the feels. The actor is seen in a leather jacket, with a guitar and a serious expression on his face.

Well, we are excited to see what this new season has in store for us.

It has already been reported that Shivani Tomar will be paired with Barun on the show in this season. She has replaced Sanaya Irani, who has committed her date to another show.

Watch the music video right here: