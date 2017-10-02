WATCH: Here's how Hina Khan and Benafsha Soonawala celebrate their birthday on 'Bigg Boss 11'

Catch glimpses of their birthday celebrations inside the Bigg Boss house right here...

Bigg Boss 11 had a grand Television premiere on Sunday night. Now the regualr episodes will begin airing on the channel Colors from tonight. The anticipation level for the second episode has increased manifold after watching the promo for tonight's episode (which promises a host of early fights).

Now, along with the drama that is expected inside the glass walled house, expect sme celebrations inside the BB house as well. It's TV's popular bahu Hina Khan's and another contestant Benafsha Soonawala's birthday today and to mark the celebrations, Bigg Boss sends across a birthday cake for both of them, with their names written on it, wishing them a happy birthday.

The Bigg Boss 11 contestants are away from their near and dear ones and so a small gesture like having a birthday cake means a lot for them. The official Twitter handle of the show shares a sneak peek video of the birthday celebrations inside the Bigg Boss house.

The happiness on Hina and Benafsha's face on finding the cake is inexplicable. They both can be seen jumping with joy alongwith other housemates.

Watch the video right here:

