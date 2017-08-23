WATCH | Game of Thrones: When Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams mimicked 'father' Ned Stark

Turner, who plays Sansa Stark, and Williams, who plays Arya Stark, took a great pleasure making fun of their on-screen dad!

Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams are one of the guests on Carpool Karaoke: The series is based on the popular segment from The Late Late Show with James Corden. In a new clip from the episode which will be available on Apple Music, the on screen Stark sisters are seen impersonating their screen father Sean Bean aka Ned Stark.

The duo shot for the episode when they made an appearance for a Game of Thrones panel at South by South West festival earlier this year. While driving around in Austin, Turner and Williams recalled a game they used to play imitating Sean Bean as Ned Stark.

The pair of actresses become unstoppable when they begin the impressions with the 'Hakuna Matata' song from The Lion King and end it with a dramatic extended rendition of Sir Mix A Lot's 'Baby Got Back.'

Watch the video

The Stark sisters are involved in a stand off the last we saw then in episode six of the penultimate season of Game of Thrones. In the carpool clip, it is the exact opposite.

In another clip, both the stars get into the interactive experience designed for the fans of the show at SXSW and scare the bejeezus out of them.

Watch the video