Was Kapil Sharma's friend-turned-enemy responsible for destruction of Sunil Grover's ambitious show as well?

It has already been reported that Rajiv Dhingra - the director of Kapil Sharma's upcoming film Firangi was a major reason behind the downfall and eventual shut down of The Kapil Sharma Show. But that's not all, apparently, he also has a major connection with the destruction of Sunil Grover's solo show as well.

Many of you would recall that this isn't the first time that Sunil Grover has left Kapil Sharma's team. Earlier too, Sunil had left Comedy Nights With Kapil and had come up with his own comedy show Mad In India on the channel Star Plus.

Now, turns out that Sunil Grover's show was also directed by Rajib Dhingra. What happened to the fate of the show is no mystery. The show went off air right after about 10 episodes, despite having a talented comedian of the stature of Sunil Grover.

A report on SpotboyE suggests that "Rajiv was unfit for the director’s position and the show had to bear the brunt of his ways – non-punctuality, inefficiency and lots more. Eventually, Sunil returned to Comedy Nights With Kapil."

As earlier reported, The Kapil Sharma Show had to bear the brunt of Kapil's decision to stick to Rajiv as the creative director of TKSS as he didn't want to malign his relationship with the director of his film, despite knowing that he doesn't gel well with his teammates. Apparently, even the writers who had left TKSS back in March were ready to join back on the condition that Kapil lets go of Rajiv. But that didn't happen of course. The fate of Kapil Sharma's show is also no mystery now.