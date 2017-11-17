Wait! What? Divyanka Tripathi's show 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatien' has beaten Salman Khan' 'Bigg Boss 11' in TRP race

Reality shows have been at the top of the game for last five months in 2017. From Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 and even Amitabh Bachchan's TV show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9.

Now Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 11 is enjoying yet another popular run on telly. This controversial reality show is at no 11 with 4.6 impressions and has shown an improvement in its position as the previous season it managed the 20th spot only. Sony TV’s Super Dancer 2 has taken the 16th spot with 4.1 million impressions and Dance India Dance at the 18th place with 3.9 million impressions.

But this week the telly audience seemed to be exhausted with an overdose of reality shows on telly and has gone back to watching daily soaps once again. After all there have been back to back dance shows like Dance Plus 3 and Dance Champions as well. Now Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have pushed the envelope by taking viewers to foreign locations. And it worked well for them as well. Whenever Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has managed a spot in top 10. Divyanka Tripthai's show is doing consistently well.

The biggest roadblock for Bigg Boss 11 is in the timing as the show rolls out till 11.30 pm in the night. As a result, the audience loses out on some of its audience inspite of being hooked to the show..