Wait, What? Did Vikas Gupta file a criminal complaint against Shilpa Shinde to keep her out of 'Bigg Boss 11'

Shilpa Shinde's fallout with TV producer Vikas Gupta has been one of the highlights of the recently concluded Bigg Boss 11. While initially Shilpa made life hell for Vikas in the Bigg Boss house, they later became cordial in the show.

Now, if recent reports are to be believed, then Vikas along with the producer of Shilpa's previous show, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai, had filed a criminal complaint against Shilpa so that she doesn't enter the Bigg Boss house. The complaint was allegedly filed before Shilpa entered BB11, as Vikas apparently got to know that she's going to be one of the contestants on the show.

In fact, a few reports quoted Shilpa as saying that Vikas was aware that she has been approached to be a contestant on Bigg Boss 11 and so he filed a criminal complaint against her to keep her out of the show. However, it seems this attempt of Vikas eventually turned futile as Shilpa not only beat Vikas and Hina in the season finale, but also emerged as the winner and took away the prize money of Rs 44 lakh.

For those who're uninitiated, Vikas Gupta was heading the channel on which Shilpa's hit show Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai was being aired. In fact, Shilpa even held Vikas responsible for her ouster from the show.