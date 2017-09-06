Wait, What? Bobby Darling aka Pakhi feels her husband will kill her

Bobby Darling aka Pakhi, who shot to fame after participating in Television reality show Bigg Boss, has filed a case of domestic violence against her husband Ramneek Sharma. She alleged that her husband beat her up so badly that her left hand doesn't move properly and also claims that her speech has gone slurry.

Bobby Darling is said to have left her husband's house in Bhopal and has come back to Mumbai. While Ramneek has denied the allegations saying that she is doing all this to hog the limelight as she hasn't got any work in the showbiz since the past couple of years, fresh reports suggests that she fears being killed by her husband.

A MissKyra report quoted her as saying, "Main sirf divorce chahti hu. I have a feeling he would kill me if I will go with him again or get me killed and prove it's a natural death of mine I have a very strong doubt and I don't trust him anymore now. OmSaiRam bless Me please."

She also added that if Ramneek still loves her then he should return her Penthouse in Bhopal, SUV car and her one room kitchen flat in Mumbai along with mutual divorce. "I want all my hard earned money with which I bought both properties and SUV car back peacefully. If he claims that he bought these 2 properties and SUV car on his own then ask him to provide you with all proofs and banks transactions."

I bought Mumbai 1 Room kitchen flat in 2003 with my hard earned money when my name was Pankaj Sharma. I have all solid proofs of buying both my properties and SUV car," she was further quoted as saying.

Bobby darling further said that she isn't satisfied with the slow pace with which Bhopal Police is handling the case.