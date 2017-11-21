Tum Khoobsurat Ho! Harsh Limbachiyaa tells Bharti Singh in their aww-dorable wedding song

The countdown to television’s comedy queen Bharti Singh’s wedding has kicked in. She is set to tie the knot with long-time beau Harsh Limbachiyaa on December 3

And everything about this high profile wedding is catching our attention and making us go awwww. After a beautiful photoshoot of the lovebirds and an elaborate wedding invitation for their friends, here comes a music video featuring Bharti and Harsh. Once again giving a glimpse into their relationship, Harsh is seen telling Bharti 'Tum Khoobsurat Ho'

Interestingly he even proposes to her in oh-so-cute way with the ring hiding in a laddoo!

No PDA in the music video, the couple is awww-dorable and look like friends before being a couple set to tie the knot.

Watch it here:

One of Bollywood’s most prominent designers, Neeta Lulla, has been roped in to curate and design the wedding trousseau for the duo. The to-be-wed couple has already met the costume designer a few times at the latter’s store to discuss the look and feel of the trousseau ever since Bharti has taken a two-month sabbatical from work to prepare for the big fat Punjabi wedding that will take place in Goa.

Talking about the concept, Neeta says, “The theme I have handpicked is fusion and she will resemble the contemporary bride since it’s a destination wedding. Grandeur, colour, and quirk are seamlessly blended with culture and heritage in an Indian wedding. We look out to bring out the same sentiments in our designs for her wedding. Associating orange with joy, this colour is exactly what we needed for the ‘Chudi ceremony’. Bharti, being the amusing one, it compliments her personality with a little twist of Indian felicity and grace.