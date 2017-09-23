Truth stranger than fiction? Meghan Markle's ex making comedy about former spouse marrying British royalty

Actor Meghan Markle's ex-husband, television producer Trevor Engelson, is attached to a new Fox comedy series revolving around the royal family.

The show is a divorce comedy about a man who happens to lose his wife to a British royal, reported Deadline.

The show which is also being produced by Danny Zuker (Modern Family), Jake Kasden (New Girl), and Dan Farah (The Shannara Chronicles) has been given a pilot order by Fox.

The plotline may sound somewhat similar to the real life story of Markle, who is dating Prince Harry, and Engelson, but according to the makers the show is fictional, and the lead character is not based on the Suits star.