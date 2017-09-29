Tom Hanks' David S Pumpkins is getting animated special for 'Saturday Night Live'

Hollywood star Tom Hanks will reprise his role of David S Pumpkins from Saturday Night Live (SNL) in NBC's new animated Halloween special.

"The David S Pumpkins Halloween Special" is based on the viral "Haunted Elevator" sketch from the October 22, 2016 SNL telecast that featured Hanks as Pumpkins, on an elevator wearing a pumpkin suit and surrounded by two skeleton dancers, played by Mikey Day and Bobby Moynihan, reported Entertainment Weekly.

Game of Thrones star Peter Dinklage will also lend his voice to the special.

Set in a small suburban town on All Hallows' Eve, the special centres on David Pumpkins and his skeleton sidekicks who show a young boy and his sister the true meaning of Halloween, answering none of their questions along the way.

Tom Hanks gave a sneak peek of his script on September 15 with a caption Mr Pumpkins catchphrase, "Any Questions?"

The character gave birth to numerous memes and one fan made a video of David S Pumpkins making every horror movie even scarier by doing a cameo.

Bento Box Entertainment will provide the animation. Day, Seidell and Moynihan will write and produce. Lorne Michaels will executive produce.

The half-hour special will air on October 28.

